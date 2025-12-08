Crucial Trade Talks Set to Shape India-US Bilateral Agreement

A delegation spearheaded by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer is set to engage with Indian counterparts this week, focusing on a prospective bilateral trade agreement aimed at bolstering economic ties.

Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, together with India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain, will discuss pivotal issues related to trade relations between the US and India.

The visit is a critical step as negotiations aim to address hefty tariffs imposed on Indian goods, with the goal of doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

