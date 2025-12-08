Left Menu

Crucial Trade Talks Set to Shape India-US Bilateral Agreement

A US delegation, led by Deputy USTR Rick Switzer, will meet Indian officials to discuss a bilateral trade agreement. The visit aims to address tariff issues and advance negotiations, which have been ongoing since February. The agreement seeks to enhance trade relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:14 IST
Crucial Trade Talks Set to Shape India-US Bilateral Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation spearheaded by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer is set to engage with Indian counterparts this week, focusing on a prospective bilateral trade agreement aimed at bolstering economic ties.

Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, together with India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain, will discuss pivotal issues related to trade relations between the US and India.

The visit is a critical step as negotiations aim to address hefty tariffs imposed on Indian goods, with the goal of doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025