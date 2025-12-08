Crucial Trade Talks Set to Shape India-US Bilateral Agreement
A US delegation, led by Deputy USTR Rick Switzer, will meet Indian officials to discuss a bilateral trade agreement. The visit aims to address tariff issues and advance negotiations, which have been ongoing since February. The agreement seeks to enhance trade relations between the two nations.
- India
A delegation spearheaded by Deputy US Trade Representative Rick Switzer is set to engage with Indian counterparts this week, focusing on a prospective bilateral trade agreement aimed at bolstering economic ties.
Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, together with India's chief negotiator Darpan Jain, will discuss pivotal issues related to trade relations between the US and India.
The visit is a critical step as negotiations aim to address hefty tariffs imposed on Indian goods, with the goal of doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.
