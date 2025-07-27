Left Menu

India's Operation Sindoor: A Bold Stand on National Security

Operation Sindoor showcased India's robust response to threats against its sovereignty, said PM Modi. The operation created a sense of confidence nationwide. The Parliament is set for a heated debate on national security issues, while a tragic stampede in Haridwar claimed six lives, initiating a magisterial probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's firm stance against threats to its sovereignty. Modi's remarks reflect a new wave of national self-assurance prompted by the operation.

Parliament, after a week of disruptions, is bracing for an intense debate over national security concerns, as members prepare to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple, resulting in six deaths, has prompted authorities to launch a magisterial investigation to determine the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

