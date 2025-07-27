India's Operation Sindoor: A Bold Stand on National Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's firm stance against threats to its sovereignty. Modi's remarks reflect a new wave of national self-assurance prompted by the operation.

Parliament, after a week of disruptions, is bracing for an intense debate over national security concerns, as members prepare to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple, resulting in six deaths, has prompted authorities to launch a magisterial investigation to determine the cause.

