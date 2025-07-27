India's Operation Sindoor: A Bold Stand on National Security
Operation Sindoor showcased India's robust response to threats against its sovereignty, said PM Modi. The operation created a sense of confidence nationwide. The Parliament is set for a heated debate on national security issues, while a tragic stampede in Haridwar claimed six lives, initiating a magisterial probe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that Operation Sindoor demonstrated India's firm stance against threats to its sovereignty. Modi's remarks reflect a new wave of national self-assurance prompted by the operation.
Parliament, after a week of disruptions, is bracing for an intense debate over national security concerns, as members prepare to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.
A tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple, resulting in six deaths, has prompted authorities to launch a magisterial investigation to determine the cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement