Starmer Faces Pressure Over Palestinian State Recognition
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host a cabinet meeting to address the Gaza situation amidst pressure to recognize Palestine as a state. This follows similar recognitions by other European nations, raising debate within the Labour Party and the international community.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 23:37 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene a cabinet meeting to address the Gaza situation following increasing pressure to recognize a Palestinian state, a government source disclosed.
The Financial Times highlighted that ministers would reconvene from summer recess to discuss the issue, though Starmer's office has not responded to inquiries.
This comes amid international calls and requests from Labour members urging recognition of Palestine, a move complicated by the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement