Starmer Faces Pressure Over Palestinian State Recognition

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene a cabinet meeting to address the Gaza situation following increasing pressure to recognize a Palestinian state, a government source disclosed.

The Financial Times highlighted that ministers would reconvene from summer recess to discuss the issue, though Starmer's office has not responded to inquiries.

This comes amid international calls and requests from Labour members urging recognition of Palestine, a move complicated by the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland.

