Political Allegations Stir Maharashtra: BJP-NCP (SP) Rift Unveiled
Maharashtra's political scene intensifies as BJP minister Nitesh Rane alleges NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar's allegiance with BJP, drawing denials from Pawar. Rane's claims are countered by Pawar, emphasizing party loyalty and critiquing Rane's political shifts. This dispute highlights internal tensions within Maharashtra's political alliances.
Maharashtra politics are in the spotlight as BJP minister Nitesh Rane claims that Rohit Pawar, an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA, has ties with BJP leaders. These allegations have been firmly denied by Pawar, who stresses his unwavering loyalty to the party led by Sharad Pawar.
Rane asserts that Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, had intentions to join the BJP in 2019, yet remains physically aligned with NCP (SP). Rohit Pawar responds by questioning Rane's own history of party switching, suggesting that his allegations are baseless.
This political exchange underscores ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political spheres, especially following the recent split of the Nationalist Congress Party. Rohit Pawar urges a focus on factual dialogue amidst the evolving political landscape.
