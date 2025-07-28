Political Allegations Stir Maharashtra: BJP-NCP (SP) Rift Unveiled

Maharashtra politics are in the spotlight as BJP minister Nitesh Rane claims that Rohit Pawar, an NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA, has ties with BJP leaders. These allegations have been firmly denied by Pawar, who stresses his unwavering loyalty to the party led by Sharad Pawar.

Rane asserts that Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, had intentions to join the BJP in 2019, yet remains physically aligned with NCP (SP). Rohit Pawar responds by questioning Rane's own history of party switching, suggesting that his allegations are baseless.

This political exchange underscores ongoing tensions within Maharashtra's political spheres, especially following the recent split of the Nationalist Congress Party. Rohit Pawar urges a focus on factual dialogue amidst the evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)