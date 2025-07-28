Parliament to Witness Fiery Debate on Pahalgam Attack and Government's Response

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI) - In an upcoming session of the Lok Sabha, a fierce debate is expected as lawmakers prepare to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian government's subsequent response under Operation Sindoor.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Sandosh Kumar aims to use the special discussion to draw attention to what he perceives as significant lapses in government security protocols and diplomatic responses to the attack. "Today, we are going to discuss the Pahalgam attack, the lapse of government security, and the failure of our government, especially the foreign ministry and related issues," Kumar stated, outlining his intentions to expose government shortcomings during the discourse.

Adding to the chorus of accountability demands, Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad stated that he is optimistic the debate will provide the necessary transparency desired by the public. He critiqued the government's steps taken post-attack and called for detailed revelations on how the government has dealt with terrorist threats and supported the bereaved families.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, prompted India to retaliate with precision strikes against terrorist targets under Operation Sindoor. This discussion comes amid a turbulent monsoon session in Parliament, marked by frequent adjournments over opposition demands for broader debates on public interest issues, including the Pahalgam tragedy and the ongoing SIR exercise by the Election Commission in Bihar.

