Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Claims Samajwadi Party MLAs Eyeing BJP

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya claims several Samajwadi Party MLAs are keen to join the BJP but the party is not accepting them. He accuses SP's Akhilesh Yadav of being anxious post-Bihar elections, while dismissing SP's election gains as deceptive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 10-01-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 00:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday accused multiple Samajwadi Party MLAs of attempting to switch allegiances to the BJP, although the latter is not accepting them.

During a press meet at Circuit House, Maurya criticized SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for his alleged post-Bihar election jitters, suggesting Yadav harbors unrealistic ambitions of governing in 2027 through divisive tactics. He further claimed that SP's minor successes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were built on falsehoods, which voters in Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar ultimately rejected.

Maurya also took aim at the SP's 'PDA' slogan, positing it truly represents 'Parivar Development Agency,' and emphasized its diminishing relevance. Additionally, he lauded the Centre's Viksit Bharat Jeevan Jyoti scheme as a measure to combat corruption, a stance opposing parties like Congress and SP find discomfort in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

