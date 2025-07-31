India's E-visa Expansion: A Gateway to Global Connectivity

India has significantly expanded its e-visa program, granting over 96 lakh e-visas from 2020 to July 2025, as informed in Parliament. The number of countries eligible for this facility increased from 171 in 2020 to 181 this year.

In the realm of international religious pilgrimages, India facilitates travel under specific agreements, despite the temporary suspension of the Kartarpur Corridor due to the Operation Sindoor. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that over 4 lakh pilgrims have utilized the corridor since its inauguration.

Further insights revealed that over 16 lakh Indian workers have been granted emigration clearance for employment abroad in the last five years. The government maintains diaspora data but has not classified individuals by skills or expertise.

