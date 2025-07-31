Left Menu

Myanmar Military Ends Emergency Rule in Pre-Election Maneuver

Myanmar's military government announced the end of emergency rule, restructuring for a December election despite civil war challenges. Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing has retained power with a new administrative structure. The National Unity Government and ethnic groups plan to resist the perceived undemocratic election.

Myanmar's military government announced on Thursday that it would end the state of emergency declared 4 1/2 years ago, restructuring its administration in preparation for a new election scheduled for the end of the year.

The anticipated election in December, however, faces major challenges, including the ongoing civil war and opposition from those who claim the military-led poll cannot be free or fair.

Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing, leader of the military government, has stepped down from two posts but retains significant influence as acting president. Critics believe the election is a facade aimed at solidifying military authority.

