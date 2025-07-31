Left Menu

Political Upheaval: Lithuanian PM Paluckas Steps Down Amid Scandals

Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned after facing investigations into his business dealings. His resignation comes amid protests and leaves the Baltic nation without a government as Russia prepares joint military exercises with Belarus. The resignation may not impact Lithuania's foreign policy towards Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Amid a political scandal, Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas resigned on Thursday, following intense scrutiny over his business dealings that sparked public protests calling for his departure.

Paluckas, a leader of the center-left Social Democrats, rose to the premiership last year after forming a coalition government post-parliamentary elections. His exit leaves Lithuania potentially leaderless, with the Cabinet expected to resign weeks before Russia's exercises with Belarus.

The controversy involves past business transactions and lingering legal issues, including a significant unpaid fine related to a 2012 criminal case. Despite his resignation, Lithuanian foreign policy, led by President Gitanas Nauseda, is unlikely to shift, especially regarding support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

