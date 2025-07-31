Bihar's Electoral Roll Controversy: A Struggle for Voter Inclusion
The Election Commission of Bihar is set to publish draft electoral rolls amidst fears of widespread voter exclusion. The move follows significant opposition and concerns over the wrongful deletion of voters. Stakeholders, including the Supreme Court, are closely monitoring the process to ensure fair electoral practices.
The Election Commission of Bihar will publish draft electoral rolls this Friday, amid widespread concerns over potential voter exclusion ahead of assembly polls. Opposition and civic groups have voiced fears of large-scale wrongful voter deletion, urging authorities to ensure fair electoral practices.
This marks the beginning of the 'claims and objections' phase, lasting until September 1, during which voters can address issues of wrongful exclusion. Approximately 7.93 crore voters were registered before the special intensive revision was initiated, sparking protests and Supreme Court involvement.
With 7.23 crore enumeration forms submitted, concerns persist over possible exclusion tactics. Critics fear the process aims to benefit the ruling NDA in polls. The Supreme Court continues to monitor the situation to prevent 'en masse exclusions' and ensure balanced electoral rolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
