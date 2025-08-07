Mayawati Criticizes US Tariffs: A Call for National Unity
Mayawati, leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, condemned the US for imposing heavy tariffs on Indian exports. She emphasized the need for unity and maturity to address this issue and urged a parliamentary debate. Mayawati also called for an end to political discord for national interest.
- Country:
- India
In a recent statement, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati sharply criticized the United States' decision to impose hefty tariffs on Indian exports, labeling it a 'betrayal' of a friendly nation. These tariffs are viewed as a parallel to similar actions taken against Brazil, further testing the BRICS alliance.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged both the central and state governments to rise above political squabbles and tackle the issue with a unified and long-term strategy. She insisted that these tariffs pose a significant threat to Indo-US relations and urged for their discussion in the ongoing Parliament session.
Mayawati voiced concern over the persistent political friction between the Centre and state governments. She stressed the importance of overcoming these divisions to serve the national interest, reiterating her party's commitment to an inclusive and constitutional governance approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tharoor Chooses Ports Over Parliament Debate
Parliament Debates 'Operation Sindoor': A Call for Unity Above Politics
Govt attaches utmost importance to protect interest of farmers, MSMEs; will take all necessary steps to secure national interests: statement.
India's Stance Against US Tariffs: Defending National Interests
Parliament Debates Extension of President's Rule in Manipur