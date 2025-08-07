Mayawati Criticizes US Tariffs: A Call for National Unity

In a recent statement, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati sharply criticized the United States' decision to impose hefty tariffs on Indian exports, labeling it a 'betrayal' of a friendly nation. These tariffs are viewed as a parallel to similar actions taken against Brazil, further testing the BRICS alliance.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister urged both the central and state governments to rise above political squabbles and tackle the issue with a unified and long-term strategy. She insisted that these tariffs pose a significant threat to Indo-US relations and urged for their discussion in the ongoing Parliament session.

Mayawati voiced concern over the persistent political friction between the Centre and state governments. She stressed the importance of overcoming these divisions to serve the national interest, reiterating her party's commitment to an inclusive and constitutional governance approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)