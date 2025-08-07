Left Menu

Controversy Over 'Phansi Ghar' at Delhi Assembly Unveiled

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta clarified there was no 'Phansi Ghar' on the assembly premises, contradicting former CM Arvind Kejriwal's claims. An inquiry will probe the matter, summoning Kejriwal and others. Historical records revealed the space was a 'tiffin room', highlighting alleged historical distortions by the AAP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:11 IST
Controversy Over 'Phansi Ghar' at Delhi Assembly Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a storm of controversy, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has asserted there was never a 'Phansi Ghar' on the assembly premises, challenging former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims. The matter, intensifying local political tensions, has been referred to the Privileges Committee for further inquiry.

Gupta, speaking to the assembly, emphasized that records identified the debated area as a 'tiffin room' rather than an 'execution room'. He displayed a 1912 map of the assembly complex to buttress his point, accusing the AAP government of spreading 'falsehoods' and distorting history.

With accusations flying, the focus remains on upcoming inquiries that will summon key figures including Kejriwal, amid criticisms of deceit and emotional manipulation. The controversy has also invoked reactions from Delhi's environment minister, while AAP has yet to respond to these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025