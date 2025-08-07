Controversy Over 'Phansi Ghar' at Delhi Assembly Unveiled

Amid a storm of controversy, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has asserted there was never a 'Phansi Ghar' on the assembly premises, challenging former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's claims. The matter, intensifying local political tensions, has been referred to the Privileges Committee for further inquiry.

Gupta, speaking to the assembly, emphasized that records identified the debated area as a 'tiffin room' rather than an 'execution room'. He displayed a 1912 map of the assembly complex to buttress his point, accusing the AAP government of spreading 'falsehoods' and distorting history.

With accusations flying, the focus remains on upcoming inquiries that will summon key figures including Kejriwal, amid criticisms of deceit and emotional manipulation. The controversy has also invoked reactions from Delhi's environment minister, while AAP has yet to respond to these serious allegations.

