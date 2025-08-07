From Power to Puzzlement: Bolivia's Indigenous Political Shift

Bolivia is witnessing a significant political transition as the Indigenous Aymara community, historically aligned with the Movement to Socialism (MAS), appears to be shifting its loyalties amid economic turmoil. Former President Evo Morales's party, once a champion of Indigenous rights, now faces declining support amid the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

As Bolivia gears up for the general election, Indigenous voters, particularly the youth, are prioritizing economic stability over identity politics. Many express disappointment with the ruling party's inability to address fundamental needs such as education, healthcare, and financial security, contributing to MAS's waning influence.

The political landscape remains uncertain, with leading right-wing candidates not commanding substantial support, while a significant portion of the electorate remains undecided. The outcome could hinge on whether economic concerns indeed outweigh identity politics, potentially shaping Bolivia's future political trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)