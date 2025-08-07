Left Menu

Shinde Accuses Thackeray of Betraying Balasaheb's Legacy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray for collaborating with the Congress, alleging that such alliances betray the ideologies of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Shinde defended his association with BJP leaders and accused Thackeray of deviating from strong Hindutva ideals for personal political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 20:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched a scathing attack on his rival Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of betraying Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy by allying with the Congress. In a recent interview, Shinde also defended his partnership with BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Shinde strongly criticized Thackeray's association with the Congress, reminding him of the decision to reward ex-CEC M S Gill, who had previously reduced Balasaheb Thackeray's voting rights. He contrasted this by highlighting the BJP's commitment to Shiv Sena's Hindutva ideology and historical efforts like the removal of Article 370.

In the wake of 2022's political upheaval, when Shinde ousted Thackeray's government, tensions remain high. Shinde has dismissed allegations of betrayal, suggesting that Thackeray's previous political maneuvers are more deserving of that label. The ongoing dispute reflects deeper ideological and personal rifts within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

