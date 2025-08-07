Turkish Foreign Minister Meets Syrian Interim President Amid Rising Tensions
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa to address regional developments and enhance cooperation. Syria seeks Turkiye's support amid internal strife and Israeli intervention. Turkiye aims to restrain Kurdish influence and supports Syria's defense capacity while maintaining opposition to Israeli actions.
- Country:
- Syria
In a bid to discuss pressing geopolitical issues and fortify bilateral relations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks with Syrian interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus. Amid Syria's efforts to consolidate power internally, Fidan's visit underscores Turkiye's strategic interest in the region.
The meeting, highlighted by Syria's state news agency SANA, covered regional and global developments and explored avenues for joint cooperation. This diplomatic move comes against a backdrop of recent clashes and heightened regional tensions.
While Turkiye supports the Syrian interim government, it also seeks to counter Kurdish influence in northeastern Syria, considered a security threat by Ankara. Furthermore, Turkiye criticizes Israeli military strikes on Syrian targets, advocating for the stabilization of Syria's defense capacity.
