Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions
China's top diplomat Wang Yi postpones a historic visit to Somalia during a strategic Africa tour. The visit aimed to boost diplomatic ties, but was postponed amid tensions with the U.S. and the recognition of Somaliland. Wang continues his African tour to strengthen trade routes and cooperation.
China's top diplomat has delayed a significant trip to Somalia, originally part of a strategic African tour to enhance trade relations, according to the East African nation's foreign affairs ministry.
Wang Yi's visit was poised to be the first by a Chinese foreign minister since the 1980s, expected to diplomatically bolster Mogadishu following Israel's recognition of Somaliland—a region that claimed independence in 1991.
U.S.-Somalia relations remain strained after Washington announced a pause in aid due to a warehouse demolition dispute. Details on the rescheduled visit will follow. Meanwhile, Wang Yi continues his tour in Tanzania and Lesotho, emphasizing trade and resource access.
