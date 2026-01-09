Historic China-Africa Diplomatic Tour Postponed Amid Regional Tensions

China's top diplomat has delayed a significant trip to Somalia, originally part of a strategic African tour to enhance trade relations, according to the East African nation's foreign affairs ministry.

Wang Yi's visit was poised to be the first by a Chinese foreign minister since the 1980s, expected to diplomatically bolster Mogadishu following Israel's recognition of Somaliland—a region that claimed independence in 1991.

U.S.-Somalia relations remain strained after Washington announced a pause in aid due to a warehouse demolition dispute. Details on the rescheduled visit will follow. Meanwhile, Wang Yi continues his tour in Tanzania and Lesotho, emphasizing trade and resource access.