Warm Welcome: Former President Ram Nath Kovind's Chandigarh Visit

Former president Ram Nath Kovind was warmly received by the governors of Punjab and Haryana during his visit to Chandigarh. Official statements confirmed the gracious welcomes at the respective Raj Bhavans on his two-day tour.

The Chandigarh Administration announced that Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria greeted Kovind upon his arrival at Punjab Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening. Subsequently, Kovind visited Haryana Raj Bhavan on Friday morning.

Kovind shared his appreciation for the hospitality extended by both governors on social media, including a special mention of the symbolic gesture by Haryana's First Lady, Mitra Ghosh, who tied a rakhi on his wrist.

