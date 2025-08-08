Left Menu

Warm Welcome: Former President Ram Nath Kovind's Chandigarh Visit

Former president Ram Nath Kovind was warmly welcomed by Punjab and Haryana governors during his Chandigarh visit, with heartfelt gestures and acknowledgments from both states. Kovind expressed gratitude for the hospitality on social media, highlighting the warm reception at the Raj Bhavans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:10 IST
Warm Welcome: Former President Ram Nath Kovind's Chandigarh Visit
  • Country:
  • India

Former president Ram Nath Kovind was warmly received by the governors of Punjab and Haryana during his visit to Chandigarh. Official statements confirmed the gracious welcomes at the respective Raj Bhavans on his two-day tour.

The Chandigarh Administration announced that Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria greeted Kovind upon his arrival at Punjab Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening. Subsequently, Kovind visited Haryana Raj Bhavan on Friday morning.

Kovind shared his appreciation for the hospitality extended by both governors on social media, including a special mention of the symbolic gesture by Haryana's First Lady, Mitra Ghosh, who tied a rakhi on his wrist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025