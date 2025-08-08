Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: UK and US Discuss Gaza Situation

British Foreign Minister David Lammy met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance to discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza. The meeting signifies a strong partnership as both nations navigate international issues. Lammy emphasized the positive state of UK-U.S. relations, highlighting mutual support and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:15 IST
British Foreign Minister David Lammy announced discussions regarding the Gaza situation during a meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Friday.

Alongside Vance, who is visiting the UK with his family, Lammy expressed satisfaction over the state of UK-U.S. relations, describing them as 'in a wonderful place'.

This meeting underscores the close diplomatic ties between the two nations as they address significant international challenges collaboratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

