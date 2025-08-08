Left Menu

U.S. Stance on Palestinian Statehood: Vance's Firm Position

U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that the U.S. has no plans to recognize a Palestinian state. He will discuss this matter with British Foreign Minister David Lammy. Vance reinforced President Trump's clear objectives for the Middle East during his meeting at Chevening House in England.

08-08-2025
JD Vance

U.S. Vice President JD Vance declared unequivocally that the United States has no intentions of recognizing a Palestinian state. This position is one he intends to elaborate on in a forthcoming meeting with David Lammy, the British Foreign Minister, on Friday.

In a conversation with reporters, Vance emphasized, "We have no plans to recognize a Palestinian state. I don't know what it would mean to really recognize a Palestinian state given the lack of a functional government there." His remarks highlight the administration's ongoing strategy in the Middle East.

Vance further noted that President Donald Trump has been forthright about his objectives for the region and remains committed to pursuing them. The meeting with Lammy will take place at Chevening House, a prestigious government residence in southern England, marking the beginning of a family trip to the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

