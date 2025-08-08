Tension in Dinhata: BJP and TMC Supporters Clash Amidst Rising Political Fervor

Violence erupted in Dinhata, West Bengal, on Friday as a BJP delegation was met with protests during their visit to the vandalised residences of their party supporters. The clash highlights the rising political tensions between the BJP and TMC in the region.

BJP's Jayanti Barman claimed her pregnant daughter, along with three other supporters, were assaulted by TMC activists. The visit by BJP MLAs Malati Rava Roy and Sushil Barman was obstructed by local villagers, requiring police intervention to ensure the BJP team's safety from the agitated crowd.

Allegations of an unprovoked attack orchestrated by TMC supporters were voiced by BJP leaders, aiming at creating fear ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. TMC's Udayan Guha denied involvement, attributing the tension to local dissatisfaction with BJP's stance on Bengali issues.