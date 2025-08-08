Tension in Dinhata: BJP and TMC Supporters Clash Amidst Rising Political Fervor
Violent protests erupted in Dinhata, West Bengal, during a BJP delegation's visit to the homes of their supporters allegedly vandalised by TMC activists. The incident intensifies the political rivalry, with BJP alleging TMC's role aiming to instill fear ahead of the Assembly polls, amidst police intervention.
- Country:
- India
Violence erupted in Dinhata, West Bengal, on Friday as a BJP delegation was met with protests during their visit to the vandalised residences of their party supporters. The clash highlights the rising political tensions between the BJP and TMC in the region.
BJP's Jayanti Barman claimed her pregnant daughter, along with three other supporters, were assaulted by TMC activists. The visit by BJP MLAs Malati Rava Roy and Sushil Barman was obstructed by local villagers, requiring police intervention to ensure the BJP team's safety from the agitated crowd.
Allegations of an unprovoked attack orchestrated by TMC supporters were voiced by BJP leaders, aiming at creating fear ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. TMC's Udayan Guha denied involvement, attributing the tension to local dissatisfaction with BJP's stance on Bengali issues.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- TMC
- Dinhata
- West Bengal
- political clash
- protests
- Assembly polls
- violence
- allegations
- Rohingya
ALSO READ
Opposition Parties Stage Third Day of Protests Over Election Commission's Voter Roll Review
Protests Lead to Suspension of Officials Over Poor Conditions at Police Training Centre
Opposition Protests Over 'Voter Cleansing' in Bihar's Election Roll Revision
Opposition Intensifies Protests Against Election Commission's Voter Revision Exercise
Opposition Stages Protests Over Election Commission's Controversial SIR Exercise in Bihar