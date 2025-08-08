Left Menu

Tension in Dinhata: BJP and TMC Supporters Clash Amidst Rising Political Fervor

Violent protests erupted in Dinhata, West Bengal, during a BJP delegation's visit to the homes of their supporters allegedly vandalised by TMC activists. The incident intensifies the political rivalry, with BJP alleging TMC's role aiming to instill fear ahead of the Assembly polls, amidst police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 20:26 IST
Tension in Dinhata: BJP and TMC Supporters Clash Amidst Rising Political Fervor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Dinhata, West Bengal, on Friday as a BJP delegation was met with protests during their visit to the vandalised residences of their party supporters. The clash highlights the rising political tensions between the BJP and TMC in the region.

BJP's Jayanti Barman claimed her pregnant daughter, along with three other supporters, were assaulted by TMC activists. The visit by BJP MLAs Malati Rava Roy and Sushil Barman was obstructed by local villagers, requiring police intervention to ensure the BJP team's safety from the agitated crowd.

Allegations of an unprovoked attack orchestrated by TMC supporters were voiced by BJP leaders, aiming at creating fear ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. TMC's Udayan Guha denied involvement, attributing the tension to local dissatisfaction with BJP's stance on Bengali issues.

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

Trump Administration Shifts Human Rights Reporting Focus

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

Trump's Bold Tariff Move: A Chip on the Shoulder for Tech Giants

 United States
3
Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

Trump's Plan for Order: Federalizing D.C. with National Guard

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Challenging House Arrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025