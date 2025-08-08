Om Prakash Rajbhar: Standing Strong Amidst Political Alliances

Left Menu

Om Prakash Rajbhar, SBSP president and Panchayati Raj Minister of Uttar Pradesh, announced his readiness to contest the Bihar elections independently if no alliance with the NDA is formed. He emphasized that his ministerial post in Uttar Pradesh is secure, regardless of elections strategy changes in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:15 IST
Om Prakash Rajbhar
  • Country:
  • India

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister, reaffirmed his intention to contest Bihar elections independently if an alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not possible.

During a party review meeting in Nawanagar, Rajbhar stated that his ministerial role in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government would not be compromised, regardless of any electoral decisions made in Bihar.

Rajbhar recounted his past political challenges and steadfastly expressed that he is not driven by the perks of office, emphasizing that his position in the Uttar Pradesh government remains secure.

