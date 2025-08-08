Om Prakash Rajbhar: Standing Strong Amidst Political Alliances

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president and Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister, reaffirmed his intention to contest Bihar elections independently if an alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is not possible.

During a party review meeting in Nawanagar, Rajbhar stated that his ministerial role in the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government would not be compromised, regardless of any electoral decisions made in Bihar.

Rajbhar recounted his past political challenges and steadfastly expressed that he is not driven by the perks of office, emphasizing that his position in the Uttar Pradesh government remains secure.