Gujarat Assembly's Monsoon Session Set from September 8

The Gujarat assembly's Monsoon session is scheduled from September 8 to 10. Speaker Shankar Chaudhary announced that MLAs can begin submitting questions to be addressed to the government. The session promises to be a crucial platform for political discussion and legislative affairs in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Monsoon session of the Gujarat assembly is scheduled to take place from September 8 to 10, as announced by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Friday.

During a press briefing, the Speaker informed that legislators are now allowed to start submitting their inquiries for discussion with the government.

This session is expected to play a significant role in addressing pertinent issues and facilitating deliberations on legislative matters within the state assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

