Gujarat Assembly's Monsoon Session Set from September 8

The Monsoon session of the Gujarat assembly is scheduled to take place from September 8 to 10, as announced by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Friday.

During a press briefing, the Speaker informed that legislators are now allowed to start submitting their inquiries for discussion with the government.

This session is expected to play a significant role in addressing pertinent issues and facilitating deliberations on legislative matters within the state assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)