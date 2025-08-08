Gujarat Assembly's Monsoon Session Set from September 8
The Gujarat assembly's Monsoon session is scheduled from September 8 to 10. Speaker Shankar Chaudhary announced that MLAs can begin submitting questions to be addressed to the government. The session promises to be a crucial platform for political discussion and legislative affairs in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Monsoon session of the Gujarat assembly is scheduled to take place from September 8 to 10, as announced by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Friday.
During a press briefing, the Speaker informed that legislators are now allowed to start submitting their inquiries for discussion with the government.
This session is expected to play a significant role in addressing pertinent issues and facilitating deliberations on legislative matters within the state assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
