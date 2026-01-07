Left Menu

Government Demands More From X on Grok AI Content Crackdown

The government has asked X for further details on how it handles obscene content generated by Grok AI after its initial response was deemed insufficient. X has been given additional time to provide specific actions taken to curb the misuse of its AI tools for creating inappropriate images.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:36 IST
Government Demands More From X on Grok AI Content Crackdown
  • Country:
  • India

The government has requested additional information from X regarding its handling of obscene content linked to Grok AI. Despite a detailed initial response from X, authorities found it lacking and have asked for more specific details on actions taken to prevent future misuse.

This demand follows X's submission to the IT Ministry, addressing the misuse of its AI chatbot Grok for generating sexualised and inappropriate images. The platform, led by Elon Musk, is ensuring compliance with directives aimed at preventing such content.

While X asserts its respect for Indian laws and outlines its strict content removal policies, sources indicate that the firm's reply omitted crucial specifics on steps taken to address obscene content issues, prompting the government's request for further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

Congress Sets Stage for Assam Assembly Elections with Key Appointments

 India
2
U.S. Contemplates Greenland Acquisition: Trump's Diplomatic Play

U.S. Contemplates Greenland Acquisition: Trump's Diplomatic Play

 United States
3
Patient Injured by Falling Ceiling at SCB Medical College Hospital

Patient Injured by Falling Ceiling at SCB Medical College Hospital

 India
4
Demolition of Illegal Property Highlights Crackdown on Criminals

Demolition of Illegal Property Highlights Crackdown on Criminals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026