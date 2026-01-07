The government has requested additional information from X regarding its handling of obscene content linked to Grok AI. Despite a detailed initial response from X, authorities found it lacking and have asked for more specific details on actions taken to prevent future misuse.

This demand follows X's submission to the IT Ministry, addressing the misuse of its AI chatbot Grok for generating sexualised and inappropriate images. The platform, led by Elon Musk, is ensuring compliance with directives aimed at preventing such content.

While X asserts its respect for Indian laws and outlines its strict content removal policies, sources indicate that the firm's reply omitted crucial specifics on steps taken to address obscene content issues, prompting the government's request for further details.

