Bihar's Development Drives: Pension Boosts and Temple Revamps Propel Growth

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar highlights rapid development, increasing pensions for vulnerable groups, and plans for infrastructural developments, including the redevelopment of the Maa Janki temple in Sitamarhi. The enhancement promises to boost connectivity and cultural prosperity.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bihar is accelerating its development initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with significant welfare boosts and infrastructural projects. In a recent public rally in Sitamarhi, Kumar emphasized the increased pensions for the elderly, specially-abled, and widows, now raised from Rs 400 to Rs 1100 monthly. This adjustment is set to benefit approximately 1.12 crore individuals across the state.

Diving deeper into development, the Chief Minister revealed plans for the Central government's Rs 883 crore investment in redeveloping the Maa Janki temple complex. Kumar affirmed strategies to enhance connectivity between Sitamarhi and Ayodhya, including a new train service to Delhi.

In recent ceremonial activities, Union Home Minister Amit Shah played a key role, inaugurating the Punaura Dham temple development and launching the Amrit Bharat train. These efforts underscore a dual focus on spiritual heritage and modern transportation, targeting comprehensive regional growth.

