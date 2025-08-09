Justice Department Probe: Trump vs. Letitia James

The U.S. Justice Department is examining a civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against former President Donald Trump, sources disclosed to Reuters. This investigation has led to accusations from James' office, condemning the Trump administration for allegedly politicizing the legal system.

James, known for her legal battles against Trump's policies, was hit with a grand jury subpoena concerning her lawsuits against Trump and the NRA. Though the Justice Department remained tight-lipped, James' counsel called the probe "political retribution."

This case arises from claims that Trump inflated his net worth to dupe lenders, resulting in a significant financial judgment. It underscores the fraught intersection of law and politics, as the Trump administration's scrutiny of these cases is perceived as a means to counteract those challenging the former president.

(With inputs from agencies.)