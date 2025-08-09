Trump Weighs Reclassification of Marijuana Amid Industry Calls
U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering reclassifying marijuana to a less dangerous category. During a fundraiser, Trump expressed interest in this change, which was encouraged by attendees, including notable industry figures. This shift might expand research opportunities and is seen as a significant policy move.
President Donald Trump is reportedly contemplating reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous substance, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.
During a $1 million-a-plate fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club, attendees, including Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers, urged the president to transform marijuana policy and enhance medical research opportunities.
This move could represent a pivotal shift in U.S. drug policy, potentially opening avenues for expanded medical marijuana research. The proposal comes as industry leaders advocate for federal reassessment.
