Political Chessboard: Eknath Shinde's Strategic Moves

In the midst of ongoing political maneuvers, Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently held significant meetings with top BJP figures in New Delhi. On this backdrop, Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), hinted that the direction of Shinde's political intentions will soon be unveiled.

Speaking at a press conference, Pawar noted that Shinde is known for keeping his future plans closely guarded and sticking firmly to his resolutions. Despite speculations, Pawar denied any claims that Shinde has been reaching out to the Opposition.

Shinde, who orchestrated a notable split in Shiv Sena in 2022 leading to the fall of Uddhav Thackeray's government, assured that the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance is geared up to contest the forthcoming local body elections. Meanwhile, Pawar emphasized the long-term discipline culture maintained by the RSS and its affiliated organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)