YSRCP Leaders Denounce Alleged Liquor Scam as Political Vendetta

YSRCP leaders M Gurumoorthy and M Bharat have dismissed allegations of a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam as a fabricated plot by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They spoke about the controversy at a press conference in Rajahmundry.

The accusations are linked to the arrest of YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Gurumoorthy and Bharat assert that the charges are part of a political vendetta aimed at muting dissent and distracting the public from the NDA government's alleged corruption.

Bharat further alleged systemic failures by the TDP government, claiming its mismanagement of liquor distribution has caused significant harm to state communities and families.

(With inputs from agencies.)