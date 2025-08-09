India Welcomes US-Russia Summit for Ukraine Peace Talks
India welcomes the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterates India's position that this is not an era of war. India supports diplomatic efforts to facilitate peace talks in Alaska.
India has expressed its approval of the forthcoming summit talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Ukraine war. The meeting, planned for next Friday in Alaska, seeks to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized that the current era should not be one of warfare. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the country's endorsement of the talks, expressing readiness to support efforts for peace.
In recent conversations, Putin updated Modi on the latest developments in Ukraine. Modi has advocated for a peaceful resolution, urging both Ukraine and Russia to pursue dialogue and diplomacy over military conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
