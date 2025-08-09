Left Menu

India Welcomes US-Russia Summit for Ukraine Peace Talks

India welcomes the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterates India's position that this is not an era of war. India supports diplomatic efforts to facilitate peace talks in Alaska.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 21:37 IST
India Welcomes US-Russia Summit for Ukraine Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed its approval of the forthcoming summit talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the Ukraine war. The meeting, planned for next Friday in Alaska, seeks to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized that the current era should not be one of warfare. India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed the country's endorsement of the talks, expressing readiness to support efforts for peace.

In recent conversations, Putin updated Modi on the latest developments in Ukraine. Modi has advocated for a peaceful resolution, urging both Ukraine and Russia to pursue dialogue and diplomacy over military conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Generative AI is reshaping intensive care medicine?

Climate change weakens impact of green finance on energy efficiency

AI and GIS mapping reveal hidden groundwater recharge hotspots in arid regions

Deep learning breakthrough promises smarter, faster 6G communications

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025