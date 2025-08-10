Israel's Faltering Global Standing Amidst Controversies
Israel's international reputation has been severely damaged due to its actions in Gaza and the West Bank. A Pew poll shows widespread negative views, and several countries are moving towards recognizing Palestinian statehood. Israel's reliance on US support is pivotal, while it faces global criticism.
- Country:
- Australia
Israel, once considered a staunch democracy, is witnessing a significant decline in its global reputation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent actions, including plans for a full military takeover of Gaza, have drawn widespread condemnation.
A Pew poll indicates that international views of Israel have turned more negative, with countries such as the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia expressing unfavorable opinions. This sentiment aligns with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, on charges of war crimes.
The global community, including former Israeli leaders and hundreds of retired security officials, has criticized the current government's policies. The US remains Israel's only significant supporter, yet even within America, doubts about Netanyahu's influence are growing, challenging the depth of US aid to Israel.
ALSO READ
Nat Sciver-Brunt Reclaims No.1 in ICC Women’s ODI Rankings
Bridging Nations: ICCR Scholars and Medical Aid Strengthen India-Bangladesh Ties
Ravindra and Abhishek Shine: Top ICC Rankings Update
Adidas Faces Rising Tariff Challenges Amid Sales Hiccup
Starbucks' Strategic Rebound: Niccol's Vision for a 'Better Starbucks'