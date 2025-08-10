Opposition Unites: INDIA Bloc's Stand Against Electoral 'Manipulation'

In a strategic move to consolidate opposition efforts, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to welcome INDIA bloc MPs for a dinner on Monday. This comes amid claims of electoral roll manipulation in Bihar and accusations of poll rigging by the ruling party.

Opposition leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, plan a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission office on the same day, drawing attention to the so-called 'poll fraud' by alleging collusion between the BJP and the Commission.

Top leaders from 25 parties will convene, reinforcing the bloc's unified front against what they describe as 'electoral manipulation', determined to uphold democratic integrity against alleged disenfranchisement tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)