Opposition Unites: INDIA Bloc's Stand Against Electoral 'Manipulation'
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will host a dinner for INDIA bloc MPs as opposition leaders plan to protest against alleged poll rigging and the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. A protest march to the Election Commission is scheduled, followed by a unity dinner at the Hotel Taj Palace.
In a strategic move to consolidate opposition efforts, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is set to welcome INDIA bloc MPs for a dinner on Monday. This comes amid claims of electoral roll manipulation in Bihar and accusations of poll rigging by the ruling party.
Opposition leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, plan a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission office on the same day, drawing attention to the so-called 'poll fraud' by alleging collusion between the BJP and the Commission.
Top leaders from 25 parties will convene, reinforcing the bloc's unified front against what they describe as 'electoral manipulation', determined to uphold democratic integrity against alleged disenfranchisement tactics.
Nitish govt hikes monthly pension of retired journalists by Rs 9,000 ahead of Bihar polls
Bihar: Man, wanted in 25 criminal cases, injured in police firing while trying to flee custody
Bihar: Woman alleges gang rape in ambulance after fainting during govt recruitment exam
