Yunus Vows Security for 2026 Bangladesh Elections

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has called for robust security measures at polling centres for the upcoming general elections in February 2026, aiming to ensure the process is free, fair, and peaceful. This call to action was reported on Sunday following a high-level meeting.

The meeting, held at the state guest house Jamuna, saw Yunus advocating for extensive security, stating, "We must guarantee complete security at all polling centres, no matter the cost." The upcoming election will be the nation's 13th parliamentary election.

Faiz Tayeb Ahmed, Yunus' special assistant on Telecommunications and ICT Affairs, highlighted the acquisition of 40,000 body cameras to boost security. With plans to finalize procurement by October, police will be trained on essential features, including AI. The Chief Election Commissioner announced the election schedule for the first week of February 2026.