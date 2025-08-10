Uttar Pradesh Leaders Convene For Pre-Monsoon Session All-Party Meeting
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in an all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Sunday, ahead of the Monsoon Session scheduled to commence on Monday.
The meeting saw attendance from Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey of the Samajwadi Party, Minister Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party's Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, and independent MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh 'Raja Bhaiya'. A wide array of issues, including the smooth operation of the House and agenda points, was discussed according to a senior official.
Earlier that day, Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the newly constructed dome at the Vidhan Bhavan entrance and the Assembly hall, along with the revitalized Assembly hall number 15 and a VVIP canteen.