Veteran Leader Anand Sharma Steps Down to Propel Congress's Renewal

Anand Sharma, a prominent figure within the Congress party, has resigned from his position as the head of the foreign affairs department. This decision is seen as a move to encourage younger leadership within the party.

Sharma, who's served almost four decades in international diplomacy, leaves behind a legacy marked by significant achievements such as the Indo-US nuclear deal and pivotal international collaborations. His efforts have also strengthened ties with parties globally, promoting the values of democracy and equality.

The resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlights Sharma's gratitude towards the party leaders for the role he played and his belief in the importance of continuity through younger leaders. Despite stepping down, Sharma remains an active member of the Congress, committed to its international agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)