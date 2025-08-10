BJP's Rising Influence in Telangana: A New Political Contender
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao claims the party is gaining ground as a strong political contender in the state. By inviting various community groups to support BJP, Rao believes the party can provide effective governance, criticizing the current leadership for neglecting local issues.
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday declared that the BJP is becoming a formidable alternative in the state. He encouraged intellectuals, lawyers, farmers, women, youth, and students to join the movement and assist the BJP in taking power in Telangana.
During an event marking former MLA Guvvala Balraju's induction into the BJP, Rao highlighted Balraju's admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful governance and national growth initiatives, according to a party statement.
Rao voiced confidence that Balraju, a two-time MLA from Achampet in Nagarkurnool district, would bolster the BJP's presence across Telangana. He noted the remarkable increase in the party's vote share, urging citizens to allow the BJP to usher in effective governance and comprehensive development. Additionally, he criticized Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's frequent trips to Delhi, urging a focus on local issues like Hyderabad's traffic problems following rain.
