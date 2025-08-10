Tensions Surge in Kolkata Amid Protests and Political Allegations

In a fresh wave of unrest, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has reported encouraging signs of recovery for the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim. She was injured during the tumultuous 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan', a public demonstration aimed at seeking justice for her daughter.

Amid escalating tensions, the victim's mother accused the police of assaulting her while she protested, a charge reflecting deeper political fissures in the region. Majumdar, speaking to reporters, disclosed that doctors expect her to be discharged soon, although there are hints of political pressure influencing medical assessments.

The rally, marking the one-year anniversary of the alleged crime at RG Kar Medical College, was overshadowed by allegations of police brutality. Political leaders, including West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari, fiercely criticized Mamata Banerjee's administration, claiming law enforcement acts against civilians and religious communities, igniting further controversy ahead of upcoming elections.