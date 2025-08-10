Electoral Controversy: Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Questioned

Karnataka's chief electoral officer has issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding his allegations of electoral misconduct. The notice requests that Gandhi provide documentation supporting his claim that a woman voted twice in elections.

The Election Commission has further pressured Gandhi to either present proof or issue an apology for his allegations, which also implicated voting irregularities in states such as Haryana and Maharashtra. This controversy unfolds as electoral officials aim to maintain integrity in the electoral process.

Gandhi had previously shown documents at a press conference claiming evidence of the alleged misconduct, but the materials have not been verified by polling officers. Electoral authorities are necessitating the provision of any supporting documents to facilitate a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)