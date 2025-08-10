Political Clash Erupts at Dumdum Station: BJP and TMC Face Off

A scuffle erupted at Dumdum railway station as TMC and BJP supporters clashed during Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar's visit. The incident unfolded when over a hundred TMC workers confronted Majumdar, prompting BJP supporters to retaliate with chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and calls for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

The verbal exchange quickly devolved into a physical confrontation, requiring intervention from police and RPF personnel to restore calm. Majumdar, also the Minister of State for Education and DoNER, accused TMC members of using 'terror tactics' to undermine the BJP's presence.

TMC's Shankha Banerjee countered by claiming that their protest was against the BJP's 'anti-Bengali' stance and Majumdar's silence. The minister, he alleged, attempted to have the RPF suppress their demonstration. The political standoff remains tense, reflecting deep-seated rivalries in the region.