Akal Takht's Crucial Decision: Leadership of Shiromani Akali Dal at Stake

The Akal Takht committee will meet in Amritsar to elect the president of a Shiromani Akali Dal faction. Former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra claimed Giani Harpreet Singh would be elected president. However, the committee emphasized that final decisions would be made democratically during the delegate session.

Chandigarh | Updated: 10-08-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Akal Takht-constituted committee is set to make a significant decision on Monday regarding the leadership of a breakaway faction of the Shiromani Akali Dal during a delegate session in Amritsar.

Dissident Akali leader, Surjit Singh Rakhra, hinted at the potential election of former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh as the president. Despite his claim, the committee asserted that the final decision would be made democratically at the meeting.

As the Shiromani Akali Dal navigates through leadership changes and internal discord, Monday's session at Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh is anticipated to be a pivotal moment for this influential Sikh political party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

