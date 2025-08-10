Congress Intensifies 'Vote Theft' Claims as Battle for Democracy Escalates

The opposition Congress party has escalated its accusations of 'vote theft' in several Indian states, questioning the neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and urging it to cease acting as an 'agent' for the ruling BJP.

During a press briefing, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal criticized the ECI's handling of electoral procedures, following a notice sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that a woman voted twice. Venugopal asserted that the Congress is committed to safeguarding democracy and will investigate alleged electoral fraud in 48 constituencies where the INDIA bloc narrowly lost the 2019 elections.

The Congress plans a public march in New Delhi to demand action and will begin a two-week awareness campaign in Bihar. Despite BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissing Gandhi's accusations, the Congress remains resolute, aiming to probe alleged irregularities amid accusations of collusion between the BJP and the EC.

(With inputs from agencies.)