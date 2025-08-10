PM Modi Calls for 'Tech Aatmanirbhar Bharat', Lays Foundation for Bengaluru Innovations

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the imperative for Indian technology companies to pivot their focus towards addressing domestic requirements, even as they continue to build global products. Speaking at an event in Bengaluru during which the foundation stone for numerous projects was laid and several others inaugurated, Modi emphasized that India should spearhead efforts in emerging fields, particularly within the realms of software and app development.

Modi declared the nation's next major goal as achieving 'Tech Aatmanirbhar Bharat', a vision where the technological prowess of Indian companies is harnessed for the country's benefit. He called for swift progress in innovating new products, highlighting that software and apps permeate every sector and stressing the necessity for India to attain new technological heights.

Additionally, Modi spotlighted Karnataka's potential, especially Bengaluru's, in augmenting India's manufacturing capabilities. He urged for products that uphold the 'zero defect, zero effect' standard, which emphasizes flawless quality and environmental sustainability. During the event, he also laid the foundation stone for the Rs 15,610-crore Metro Phase-3 project in the city, marked by 31 elevated stations spanning over 44 km. Furthermore, he launched three Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru, as part of the broader initiative to upgrade the Indian Railways network and enhance passenger experiences.