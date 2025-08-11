Left Menu

Netanyahu Defends Expanded Gaza Offensive Amid International Criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends a wider military offensive in Gaza, emphasizing the necessity to defeat Hamas. Despite global condemnation, Netanyahu outlines plans to dismantle Hamas in areas beyond Gaza City. The conflict draws mixed international reactions, with calls for humanitarian considerations mounting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-08-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 01:02 IST
Netanyahu Defends Expanded Gaza Offensive Amid International Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended a new expanded military offensive in Gaza on Sunday, declaring it essential to defeat Hamas. The operation, confirmed by anonymous sources, targets areas beyond Gaza City, despite increasing criticism both domestically and internationally.

Netanyahu assured the existence of 'safe zones' in Gaza, though previous instances have been bombed. He emphasized that Israel's goal is not to occupy Gaza but to demilitarize it and establish a non-Israeli civilian administration. Meanwhile, international reactions vary, with US support contrasting with warnings and criticism from Russia, China, and others.

Netanyahu blamed Gaza's humanitarian crisis on Hamas while denying allegations of starvation. Discussion continues at the United Nations Security Council, where international figures express alarm over the situation. Foreign pressure mounts on Israel, exemplified by Germany's halt on military exports potentially being used in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025