Netanyahu Defends Expanded Gaza Offensive Amid International Criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended a new expanded military offensive in Gaza on Sunday, declaring it essential to defeat Hamas. The operation, confirmed by anonymous sources, targets areas beyond Gaza City, despite increasing criticism both domestically and internationally.

Netanyahu assured the existence of 'safe zones' in Gaza, though previous instances have been bombed. He emphasized that Israel's goal is not to occupy Gaza but to demilitarize it and establish a non-Israeli civilian administration. Meanwhile, international reactions vary, with US support contrasting with warnings and criticism from Russia, China, and others.

Netanyahu blamed Gaza's humanitarian crisis on Hamas while denying allegations of starvation. Discussion continues at the United Nations Security Council, where international figures express alarm over the situation. Foreign pressure mounts on Israel, exemplified by Germany's halt on military exports potentially being used in Gaza.

