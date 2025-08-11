Netanyahu Defends Expanded Gaza Offensive Amid International Criticism
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defends a wider military offensive in Gaza, emphasizing the necessity to defeat Hamas. Despite global condemnation, Netanyahu outlines plans to dismantle Hamas in areas beyond Gaza City. The conflict draws mixed international reactions, with calls for humanitarian considerations mounting.
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended a new expanded military offensive in Gaza on Sunday, declaring it essential to defeat Hamas. The operation, confirmed by anonymous sources, targets areas beyond Gaza City, despite increasing criticism both domestically and internationally.
Netanyahu assured the existence of 'safe zones' in Gaza, though previous instances have been bombed. He emphasized that Israel's goal is not to occupy Gaza but to demilitarize it and establish a non-Israeli civilian administration. Meanwhile, international reactions vary, with US support contrasting with warnings and criticism from Russia, China, and others.
Netanyahu blamed Gaza's humanitarian crisis on Hamas while denying allegations of starvation. Discussion continues at the United Nations Security Council, where international figures express alarm over the situation. Foreign pressure mounts on Israel, exemplified by Germany's halt on military exports potentially being used in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
