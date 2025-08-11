Prolonged Tensions: UN Nuclear Official to Visit Iran

The deputy head of the UN's nuclear watchdog is set to visit Iran to ease tensions following a strained 12-day conflict with Israel. The meeting, however, will not include inspections of Iran's nuclear sites, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

This marks the first visit since the June war, where Israel and the U.S. targeted and struck significant Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting President Masoud Pezeshkian to halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The suspension could hinder the tracking of Iran's uranium enrichment, which has approached weapons-grade levels.

Minister Araghchi emphasized that a new cooperation framework is essential and must adhere to recent parliamentary laws. Past tensions have seen Iran limit IAEA inspections to negotiate leverage with the West, but the timeline for further U.S.-Iran talks remains uncertain.

