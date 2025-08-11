Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge for 'One Man, One Vote'

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of neglecting electoral integrity, demanding a 'clean and pure' voter list. He alleges over one lakh fake votes in Karnataka, as he leads a protest march. Detained by police, he insists this is a fight for constitutional rights, not politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:28 IST
Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge for 'One Man, One Vote'
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold stance for electoral integrity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Election Commission for its silence on alleged voter list discrepancies.

Gandhi claims his party's research revealed over one lakh fraudulent votes in a Karnataka constituency. He led a protest march to the EC office with fellow Opposition MPs.

Despite being detained by police, Gandhi emphasized this fight is about preserving constitutional rights and ensuring true democratic participation, not political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025