Rahul Gandhi Leads Charge for 'One Man, One Vote'
Rahul Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of neglecting electoral integrity, demanding a 'clean and pure' voter list. He alleges over one lakh fake votes in Karnataka, as he leads a protest march. Detained by police, he insists this is a fight for constitutional rights, not politics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 13:28 IST
- India
In a bold stance for electoral integrity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Election Commission for its silence on alleged voter list discrepancies.
Gandhi claims his party's research revealed over one lakh fraudulent votes in a Karnataka constituency. He led a protest march to the EC office with fellow Opposition MPs.
Despite being detained by police, Gandhi emphasized this fight is about preserving constitutional rights and ensuring true democratic participation, not political gain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
