Karnataka Electoral Controversy: Allegations Fly Amidst Voter List Irregularities
Karnataka's Deputy CM DK Shivakumar refutes claims by State Minister KN Rajanna of voter list irregularities during Congress rule. The row escalated after Rahul Gandhi alleged electoral malpractice in Bengaluru Central. Shivakumar defends Congress, questioning Election Commission's demands for evidence. Rajanna admits past faults, urging vigilance in future electoral processes.
Karnataka's political landscape is witnessing heightened tensions as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar firmly rejects allegations made by the State's Cooperation Minister, KN Rajanna. Rajanna claimed that voter list irregularities occurred during the Congress-led administration, stating these issues happened "right in front of our eyes."
These statements escalated following Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's accusations of electoral fraud ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi alleged the existence of over 100,000 fake votes in the Bengaluru Central constituency. Responding to the situation, Shivakumar criticized Rajanna, insisting the minister was "totally at fault" and pledged the party high command would address the matter.
In defending his party, Shivakumar questioned the Election Commission's demands for documents concerning Gandhi's claims. He emphasized that the commission should provide necessary documentation to Congress, stating the party has officially requested information. Meanwhile, Rajanna acknowledged past electoral discrepancies, urging leaders to remain vigilant in preventing future issues. This internal party discourse highlights the complexities surrounding electoral integrity in Karnataka.
