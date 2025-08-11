Karnataka Assembly Lifts Suspension on 18 BJP MLAs
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly revoked the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs who were initially suspended for 'indiscipline'. The decision followed discussions with key political leaders, resulting in a unanimous voice vote. The initial suspension stemmed from protests against the 4% reservation for Muslims.
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has lifted the suspension on 18 BJP MLAs, a move ratified on Monday following a voice vote. This decision comes after Speaker U T Khader, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other prominent leaders held discussions.
The MLAs were suspended on March 21 for six months due to 'indiscipline' during a protest against Muslim reservations. The decision was overturned after the suspension provoked several appeals and a petition of regret by the suspended members.
This development closes a chapter that saw heated protests within the Assembly, aiming to facilitate the MLAs' return to duty and maintain parliamentary decorum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
