Karnataka Assembly Lifts Suspension on 18 BJP MLAs

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has lifted the suspension on 18 BJP MLAs, a move ratified on Monday following a voice vote. This decision comes after Speaker U T Khader, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and other prominent leaders held discussions.

The MLAs were suspended on March 21 for six months due to 'indiscipline' during a protest against Muslim reservations. The decision was overturned after the suspension provoked several appeals and a petition of regret by the suspended members.

This development closes a chapter that saw heated protests within the Assembly, aiming to facilitate the MLAs' return to duty and maintain parliamentary decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)