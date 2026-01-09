Left Menu

Delhi Assembly Chaos: Four AAP MLAs Suspended

Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended four AAP MLAs for disrupting Delhi Assembly proceedings during the Winter Session. They were previously suspended for causing interruptions. Meanwhile, the House addressed local issues, with the Water Minister discussing city supply. Supplementary grants and the Delhi Appropriation Bill 2026 were passed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:32 IST
Delhi Assembly Chaos: Four AAP MLAs Suspended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic move, Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended four AAP MLAs for the rest of the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly due to their disruptive behavior. This action followed an earlier suspension for similar conduct.

The four MLAs, Som Dutt, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha, and Kuldeep Kumar, faced suspension after persisting interruptions in the proceedings, sparking controversy. Jha claimed he was removed for challenging BJP social media content related to a sensitive issue.

Despite the tensions, the House progressed with its agenda, focusing on constituency issues and passing vital legislative measures, including the Delhi Appropriation Bill 2026 after a voice vote in the chamber.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Hold Steady Amid U.S. Job Data Anticipation

Global Markets Hold Steady Amid U.S. Job Data Anticipation

 Global
2
Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: A Deep Dive into the Temple's Guardian Deity Mystery

Gold Scandal at Sabarimala: A Deep Dive into the Temple's Guardian Deity Mys...

 India
3
Disbanding Shock: Yemen's Southern Separatist Group Splits Amid Peace Talks

Disbanding Shock: Yemen's Southern Separatist Group Splits Amid Peace Talks

 Global
4
Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP on Electoral Bonds and PM CARES Fund

Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP on Electoral Bonds and PM CARES Fund

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026