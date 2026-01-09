Delhi Assembly Chaos: Four AAP MLAs Suspended

In a dramatic move, Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended four AAP MLAs for the rest of the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly due to their disruptive behavior. This action followed an earlier suspension for similar conduct.

The four MLAs, Som Dutt, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha, and Kuldeep Kumar, faced suspension after persisting interruptions in the proceedings, sparking controversy. Jha claimed he was removed for challenging BJP social media content related to a sensitive issue.

Despite the tensions, the House progressed with its agenda, focusing on constituency issues and passing vital legislative measures, including the Delhi Appropriation Bill 2026 after a voice vote in the chamber.

