Left Menu

Tragic End: Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay Succumbs to Rally Attack Injuries

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay has died after being shot at a campaign rally in Bogota. The attack, which occurred on June 7, left him critically wounded. Authorities have detained a teenage suspect and several others. This incident highlights growing political violence in Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:34 IST
Tragic End: Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay Succumbs to Rally Attack Injuries
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a shocking development for Colombian politics, conservative senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay died on Monday, weeks after sustaining life-threatening wounds during a campaign event in Bogota. The 39-year-old's death was confirmed by his wife, María Claudia Tarazona.

Uribe Turbay was critically injured on June 7 during a campaign rally, suffering gunshot wounds to the head and leg. Despite undergoing emergency surgery and extensive medical care, he remained in intensive care until he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have arrested a teenage suspect found at the scene, along with several other individuals, as investigations continue. The incident underscores growing concerns over political violence in Colombia.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

Tragedy Strikes: Two Japanese Boxers Die from Brain Injuries in Tokyo

 Global
2
Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

Drone Strike Targets Saratov Facility

 Global
3
Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

Diplomatic Dances: Trump, Putin, and the Path to Peace in Ukraine

 Global
4
Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

Inigo Martinez's Move: Al-Nassr's Strategic Signing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teens at risk: How AI companion apps exploit mental health struggles

Legal gaps threaten safe use of generative AI in education

New tool monitors and controls personality shifts like sycophancy and hallucination in AI assistants

Scalable, secure and smart: ECBT architecture reinvents horticultural data chains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025