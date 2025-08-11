Tragic End: Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay Succumbs to Rally Attack Injuries
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay has died after being shot at a campaign rally in Bogota. The attack, which occurred on June 7, left him critically wounded. Authorities have detained a teenage suspect and several others. This incident highlights growing political violence in Colombia.
In a shocking development for Colombian politics, conservative senator and presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay died on Monday, weeks after sustaining life-threatening wounds during a campaign event in Bogota. The 39-year-old's death was confirmed by his wife, María Claudia Tarazona.
Uribe Turbay was critically injured on June 7 during a campaign rally, suffering gunshot wounds to the head and leg. Despite undergoing emergency surgery and extensive medical care, he remained in intensive care until he succumbed to his injuries.
Authorities have arrested a teenage suspect found at the scene, along with several other individuals, as investigations continue. The incident underscores growing concerns over political violence in Colombia.