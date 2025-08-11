Strengthening Tribal Politics: Tripura BJP's Strategic Discussions in New Delhi

In a bid to bolster its influence in tribal regions, a five-member team from the Tripura BJP convened with the party's national general secretary, BL Santosh, in New Delhi. The discussions primarily focused on strategies for strengthening the Janajati Morcha, BJP's tribal wing, ahead of crucial elections early next year.

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council areas, which comprise two-thirds of the state's geography, hold significant electoral sway due to their tribal populace. The BJP is determined to solidify its standing in these regions, especially after the recent attack on party workers allegedly carried out by Tipra Motha Party supporters.

The team, including senior leader Rebati Tripura, described the meeting as a comprehensive dialogue. Concerns were raised about the alleged attack during Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program. The delegation also plans to meet with BJP's national president JP Nadda to further discuss tribal political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)