Tragic End of Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe has passed away after being shot at a campaign event two months ago. The attack, allegedly orchestrated by local drug dealers, adds to his family's tragic history. Uribe, known for his opposition to leftist politics, leaves behind a grieving family and a controversial legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 17:26 IST
Tragedy has struck Colombia as Senator Miguel Uribe, a prominent right-wing figure and presidential hopeful, has succumbed to injuries sustained in a shooting two months ago. The attack, which occurred during a campaign rally, shocked the nation and drew international condemnation, including statements from the United States.

Uribe's untimely death at 39 adds to a lineage of family misfortune, reminiscent of his mother's deadly encounter with the Medellin Cartel in 1991. Known for his sharp critiques of President Gustavo Petro's administration, Uribe's political ascent was rapid, marked by his service in the Bogota city council and as a leading Senate candidate.

The investigation into his assassination continues, with six arrests already made and international assistance in pursuit of justice. Uribe leaves behind a grieving wife, children, and a legacy intertwined with Colombian politics and past tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

